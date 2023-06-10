Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
Maha: Man Held for Objectionable Social Media Post Against Fadnavis, Senior Leaders

The accused had allegedly posted objectionable matter on social media against Fadnavis, Kalyan MP Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant and other senior politicians, the official added.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 22:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo/PTI)
The police on Saturday arrested a man from Maharashtra’s Sangli for allegedly putting up an objectionable post on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior politicians, an official said.

    • Based on a complaint lodged by an activist from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Naupada police in Thane registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 22:20 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 22:20 IST
