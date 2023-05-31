Trends :Rahul Gandhi in USPM Modi Amit Shah in Manipur Karnataka DAManish Sisodia
Home » Politics » Maha: Will Urge CM Shinde to Change Name of Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar, Says Fadnavis

Maha: Will Urge CM Shinde to Change Name of Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar, Says Fadnavis

The Union home ministry in February approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 18:40 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a Hindutva government. (PTI/File)
The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a Hindutva government. (PTI/File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar city to Ahilyanagar’.

Fadnavis, Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and ‘dharamashalas’ (public rest houses), throughout India.

If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar weren’t there, Kashi wouldn’t have remained. If she wasn’t there, we wouldn’t have temples of Lord Shiva. That’s why people want Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyanagar. I am also going to request CM Eknath Shinde about the same, he said.

The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a Hindutva government. We are the people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde’s) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is mawala’ (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar.

The Union home ministry in February approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 31, 2023, 18:40 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 18:40 IST
    Read More