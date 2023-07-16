Maharashtra: After NCP Split, Cong Has Majority MLAs in MVA, to Stake Claim for Post of Leader of Opposition

The NCP is now split into two after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, who recently decided to join the NDA-led Maharashtra government with some MLAs. Till he became the second deputy chief minister of the state, Ajit was the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly. Now, this post will go to the Congress as they have 44 MLAs.

After the Shiv Sena split engineered by Eknath Shinde last year, it was the NCP that got the post of the leader of the opposition as they had 54 MLAs and, hence, Ajit was appointed. Now that the Congress has the highest number of MLAs, it will be making a claim for the post during the monsoon session of the assembly.

According to sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have given their nod to Congress claiming the post of leader of opposition. A source from the Congress, meanwhile, said a second-rung leader is likely to get the responsibility of becoming the leader of opposition and four names are being discussed – Sunil Kedar, Vijay Vaddetiwar, Yashomati Thakur (all three from Vidarbha region) and Sangram Thopte (representing Pune region).

Sources also indicated that Nana Patole will become the state president. It is understood that there is no change in the fact that Balasaheb Thorat will remain the leader of the Congress group.

While speaking to the media at the state assembly premises, Thorat said, “Regarding opposition leaders, we will hold discussions with senior leaders in Delhi. High command will take the final call on a name for the leader of the opposition."