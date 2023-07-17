Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session Adjourned Amid Protest by MVA; NCP MLAs Face 'Seating' Dilemma

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature adjourned for the day amidst strong protests by the opposition on the opening day. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies staged a protest and raised slogans against the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (breakaway faction) outside the Vidhan Bhavan as the session started.

This is the first legislative session after the entry of NCP led by former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The three-week-long session will be held from July 17 to August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

According to an ANI report, there are a total of 24 proposed bills in the monsoon session. Of these, 10 have received the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are awaiting approval.

Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session Latest Updates