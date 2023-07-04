Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Says No Split in NCP Amid 'Pawar' Tussle, Considers EC Intervention

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party due to the rebellion led by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar told CNN-News18 on Tuesday that there is no split in the party as neither of the factions led by the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister nor Sharad Pawar have claimed the same.

“There is no split in the party. None of the sides have claimed there is a split, so there is no question of deciding a number game," said Narvekar.

The statement came as Ajit Pawar, who, along with eight other NCP MLAs, led the rebellion against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government two days ago, expressed confidence and claimed that his faction has the majority of NCP MLAs.

Speaker Narvekar said that the situation concerning the factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar “will be a long-drawn battle," and said there may not be clarity during the upcoming monsoon session regarding the appointment of the chief whip for the party in the Assembly.

State NCP president Jayant Patil submitted a petition to Narwekar on Monday seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar and the eight other rebel NCP MLAs. The move was followed by rebel leader Praful Patel announcing appointment of Sunil Tatkare as the Maharashtra NCP president and Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party, while Anil Bhaidas Patil, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, will continue to be the party whip in the Assembly.

Sharad Pawar had related against the rebellion and sacked party’s working president Patel and general secretary Tatkare for engaging in “anti-party activities."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker stated that the decision regarding the NCP chief whip would require time, and there is a possibility that the intervention of the Election Commission would be sought.

“I will take a call on who the chief whip will be, based on the party constitution. It will take time. I do not want to hurry," Narvekar said. The Election Commission can be involved, he added.

The statement is in addition to his earlier remark in which he said he would make an informed decision after considering the merits of representation of each of the NCP factions before deciding on NCP’s chief whip.

“Necessary process will be followed. We will have to see if the merits comply with the requirements. The legislative process will be followed. There will be no delay or hurry in making the decision. An informed decision will be taken. We have to first understand who leads the party to decide about the whip," the speaker said.

Ajit Pawar claims support of majority of NCP MLAs

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after attending the first Cabinet meeting since assuming the role of the second deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed familiarity with and prior experience working alongside the cabinet members during his previous tenure in the Maharashtra cabinet.

“There was nothing new discussed as such. Chief Minister Shinde and I have previously worked together in the cabinet. We have experience serving in the cabinet. Most of them were ministers in that cabinet. BJP also has some ministers, such as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil – when he was in Congress, I worked with him. So, it is nothing new. All work is proceeding properly," he said.