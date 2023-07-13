Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Finance Finalised for Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Say Sources

Maharashtra finance ministry has been finalised for Ajit Pawar, sources told News18 on Thursday. The reports emerged after the deputy chief minister reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and seek his intervention to solve the issue of portfolio distribution and cabinet expansion.

Along with Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif also reached the national capital. According to sources, Pawar, who was recently inducted as the deputy CM, was promised the finance portfolio, and he hasn’t sought any other key portfolio such as home or urban development department (UDD).

The key issue is the redistribution of other portfolios among the CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction. The Shinde group was under the impression that the BJP’s portfolios will be given to NCP. But that isn’t the case.

The portfolios from the Shinde group, too, are being looked at for the reshuffle, which has upset the Shinde faction, said sources, adding that 22 MLAs of his MLAs are restless.