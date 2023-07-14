Ajit Pawar is Finance Minister Again, Portfolios to NCP Ministers Reflects Caste Balance

Nearly two weeks after his shock induction in the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister, NCP leader Ajit Pawar was given the all-important Finance portfolio in the much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet expansion on Friday.

Among eight other NCP MLAs who were sworn as ministers alongside Pawar on July 2, Dilip Walse Patil bagged the Cooperation ministry, which was earlier held by the BJP’s Atul Save. Dhananjay Munde got the Agriculture portfolio, earlier handled by Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar. Sattar was instead made minister for Minority Development and Marketing.

The PWD (public sector undertakings) was given to the Shiv Sena’s Dada Bhuse while Soil and Water Conservation to Sanjay Rathod.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod was divested of Food and Drug Administration department and given the Soil and Water Conservation ministry. The FDA was allocated to the NCP’s Dharmaraobaba Atram.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ceded the Finance and Planning ministry to Ajit Pawar. But the senior BJP leader still holds Home, Energy, Water Resources, Law and Judiciary portfolios.

There are now 28 cabinet ministers in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government but no minister of state. The ministry can have a maximum of 43 members.

Here’s a look at the portfolios allocated to the recently inducted NCP leaders:

Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning department

Hasan Mushrif: Medical education department

Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies

Dilip Walse-Patil: Cooperative department.

Dhananjay Munde: Agriculture

Dharmarao Atram: Food and drug department

Aditi Tatkare: Women and Child Development. She was a junior minister in the MVA government.

Sanjay Bansode: Sports. He was the MoS finance in the MVA government.

Anil Patil: Relief and rehabilitation department. He is known as the Khandesh strongman.

THE CASTE BALANCE