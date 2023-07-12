Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion to be Delayed Amid Differences Post Ajit Pawar's Entry

Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to get delayed, sources told News18, adding that portfolio allocation will not happen before July 17 as discussion continues amid differences in alliance partners.

Sources further said that all portfolios are being screened yet again for allocation, and BJP ministers alone may not face the brunt of NCP’s joining the alliance. A source said that some sitting ministers may have to part with key portfolios and may given other ministries.

A report by ews agency PTI quoted its sources in the BJP as saying that the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days.

A senior BJP leader said the council of ministers might comprise only cabinet ministers and no ministers of state. However, a leader from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said the cabinet expansion could happen in a day or two. Both BJP and Shiv Sena members will be accommodated, he said.