Home » Politics » Maharashtra: Mega Kisan March Over Price Woes Nears Mumbai, CM Shinde Likely to Meet Farmers

Maharashtra: Mega Kisan March Over Price Woes Nears Mumbai, CM Shinde Likely to Meet Farmers

On Wednesday, there was a round of talks between the agitating Kisans and two minister, which according to sources, is being termed as "positive".

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 10:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Farmers during their march from Nashik to Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Farmers during their march from Nashik to Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are likely to meet the agitating farmers at 3pm today. The massive march is likely to continue towards Mumbai till the two meet the kisans.

On Wednesday, there was a round of talks between the agitating Kisans and two minister, which according to sources, was termed as “positive". Over the next few days over 10,000 kisans are likely to hit Mumbai.

The protestors said they would agitate outside Vidhan Bhavan during the current budget session.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on Wednesday while the state government deputed two ministers to hold talks with them.

As the ‘long march’ entered Thane district, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the outskirts of Mumbai city, the government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

The protestors, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole.

Advertisement

Many walking barefoot in temperatures hovering near 40 degree Celsius, the protestors are likely to reach Mumbai on March 20, Nikole said.

The Shahpur police in Thane district said the members of the morcha will take a halt at Kalamb village before proceeding for Mumbai on Thursday.

State ministers Bhuse and Save said discussions will be held with a delegation of agitating farmers to find a solution to their demands.

Advertisement

“If they do not agree (to any solution), then they will be called to Mumbai to hold discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday," they said.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers severely affected by a steep fall in prices of the commodity.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce. Nashik district is a major hub of onion cultivation in the country.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 08:12 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 10:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor