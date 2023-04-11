Maharashtra: May 28 to be Observed as 'Savarkar Gaurav Din' Every Year, Announces CM Shinde

Maharashtra will now be celebrating May 28 as Savarkar Gaurav Din every year, announced Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The decision was made after its demand was raised by his Minister Uday Samant a few days ago.

The move is especially significant as it comes amid the ongoing political tussle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra over the true legacy of ‘Hindutva’.

“May 28 is the birthdate of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The state government has taken the decision to celebrate it as Swatantryaveer Gaurav Din, where programs will be organized to spread the ideas and thoughts of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. His contribution to the freedom and progress of the country has been immense. Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant had demanded that tribute be paid to Savarkar’s patriotism, courage, and progressive ideas by celebrating such a day," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted on Tuesday.

The decision came at a time when Eknath Shinde and his government were slammed by the opposition for failing to honor the ideas of Veer Savarkar. The government had earlier announced holding Savarkar Gaurav Yatra across the Maharashtra.

In the ongoing tussle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray over the true legacy of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, Savarkar is a pivotal issue.

Eknath Shinde has criticized Uddhav Thackeray for compromising with the core ideology of Shiv Sena and of Balasaheb Thackeray. The issue came to a boiling point recently after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar sparked a row in Maharashtra.

