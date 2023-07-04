Ajit Pawar News: Rebel MP Amol Kolhe Resigns from NCP Day After Returning to Sharad Camp; Maha Speaker Says No Split in Party

Speaking exclusively with CNN-News18, rebel NCP leader and key aide of Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel said, “There was no hesitation in convincing Supriya Sule or Sharad Pawar. There had been ongoing discussions within the NCP about our desire to be a part of the government. When the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition collapsed, all our elected leaders, without any exception, expressed their willingness to join hands with the BJP. Even our rank and file were open to exploring this possibility. There was no ideological barrier, as we had already overcome that by forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which was more extreme than the BJP. However, no decision was made."