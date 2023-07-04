Ajit Pawar News: Rebel MP Amol Kolhe Resigns from NCP Day After Returning to Sharad Camp; Maha Speaker Says No Split in Party

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 23:41 IST
Mumbai, India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is expected to get the finance portfolio, which is currently held by his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, according to CNN-News18 reports. NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said that 51 out of 54 NCP legislators had given a letter to Sharad Pawar that Nationalist Congress Party should align with BJP for formation of government when MVA regime was on the verge of collapse last year during Eknath Shinde’s rebel. Hectic parleys continue in Maharashtra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s revolt. Four key events are on the cards for today, July 4.
Speaking exclusively with CNN-News18, rebel NCP leader and key aide of Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel said, “There was no hesitation in convincing Supriya Sule or Sharad Pawar. There had been ongoing discussions within the NCP about our desire to be a part of the government. When the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition collapsed, all our elected leaders, without any exception, expressed their willingness to join hands with the BJP. Even our rank and file were open to exploring this possibility. There was no ideological barrier, as we had already overcome that by forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which was more extreme than the BJP. However, no decision was made."
Rebel NCP leader Praful Patel appealed party chief Sharad Pawar to accept the leadership change. “I hope politics does not hinder family ties, I extend my warm wishes to the Pawar family, and I personally consider myself as a part of their extended family… We can only appeal to Sharad Pawar to accept this… He has the freedom to make his own decision based on what he believes is best," he said.
NCP working president and party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule requested party workers to gather tomorrow for the Sharad Pawar-led faction meeting tomorrow at 3 PM.
Rebel NCP leader Praful Patel said Ajit Pawar’s faction has the support of over 40 MLAs. “We have over 40 MLAs with us, there is no question about that…" he told ANI.
AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said “What happened in Maharashtra is the living example of how the CBI, ED and other central probe agencies are being used as tools to break other parties and poach their MLA." He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘stop talking about ethics, honesty and fight against graft". Singh said NCP MLA Mushrif, against whom the Enforcement Directorate was conducting a probe and Chhagan Bhujbal, allegedly involved in the Maharashtra Sadan scam, have been made ministers.
NCP Member of Parliament (MP) from Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Amol Kolhe, who had returned to Sharad Pawar’s camp on Monday, a day after attended the oath-taking ceremony of Ajit Pawar, submitted his resignation to the party national president.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, speaking on the political situation in Maharashtra, said, “It is an opportunity for MVA to further strengthen itself. BJP’s ‘washing machine’ mission has started in Maharashtra once again. The people of Maharashtra will stand with MVA."
“I will take a call on who the chief whip will be, based on the party constitution. It will take time. I do not want to hurry," said Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The Election Commission can be involved, he added. Regarding the petition moved by Shiv Sena in the SC, seeking to direct the Maharashtra Assembly to expeditiously decide the disqualification petitions against rebel legislators led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Narvekar explained, “Nowhere does the SC judgment give a time limit. I am adhering to the verdict and will give a decision in a reasonable time frame."
“There is no split in the party. None of the sides have claimed there is a split, so there is no question of deciding a number game," said Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18. He said the situation regarding Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions “will be a long-drawn battle" and it is likely that there will be no clarity in the upcoming monsoon session regarding whose would be chief whip of the party in the Assembly.
Supporters of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal took possession of the party office in Maharashtra’s Nashik leading to protest by the local Sharad Pawar loyalists. In the morning, Bhujbal’s supporters seized control of the NCP office, known as “Rashtrawadi Bhavan," in Mumbai Naka area. Later in the afternoon, a clash erupted between supporters of Sharad Pawar who attempted to enter the office, leading to a face-off between the two factions. The police intervened and prevented Sharad Pawar’s supporters, including district NCP chief Kondaji Awhad, former city unit president Gajanan Shelar, and others, from entering the office.
The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP will hold their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. NCP president Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1pm, while the Ajit Pawar faction, which has aligned with the Eknath Shinde-BJP government will gather at 11 am.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, speaking to the media on political situation in Maharashtra, said, “Shiv Sena has also been experiencing the same for the past one year what NCP is going through at the time of crisis. Under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi, we are all united."
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the BJP for its “surgical strike and illegal strike" in Maharashtra and said the Opposition faced challenges not only from the BJP but also from various government agencies such as the ED, CBI and the Election Commission. :They have become an agency and alliance partners of the government, so that the Opposition is browbeaten, threatened and parties are broken and aligned with them (the BJP) and new governments formed," she alleged.
NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, speaking on Sharad Pawar’s photo at Ajit Pawar faction’s office said, “Those who don’t accept Sharad Pawar as their leader should not use his photo." Earlier, Sharad Pawar objected to his photo being kept at the newly opened NCP office and said “People who betrayed my ideology have no right to use my photograph."
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, speaking on the split in NCP as Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government, said: “The (political) situation in Maharashtra is born naturally. The BJP or government has no role in it. NCP has broken under its own weight."
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting decided to take a “wait and watch" approach regarding the Maharashtra political crisis following Ajit Pawar’s revolt. “We will strengthen the MVA and the Congress. We have supported Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. We will wait and watch how developments unfold in the coming days," said AICC in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said multiple parties are eager to join the NDA for the progress of the nation and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken the lead. NCP’s initiative to join the NDA and become a part of the Maharashtra government would bolster the administration, he said, adding the BJP would continue to ensure a resilient and stable government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he inaugurating his NCP faction’s new office in south Mumbai. “The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him, Pawar said, adding, “There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis triggered by rebellion led by his nephew and new Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Pawar is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments. “Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution," he said.
NCP Pune city unit passed a resolution announcing their support for party chief Sharad Pawar. “Today, the NCP is going through a difficult situation. While the party founded by Sharadrao Pawar is entering its silver jubilee year, confusion has been created among people because of a different stand taken by some leaders," the resolution stated. It further noted “ungrateful" leaders and termed the situation as “politics of vendetta". “The BJP is doing all this knowing that without finishing the NCP their desired goal will not be achieved. We condemn their ‘dirty political stand’ in strong words," it said.
Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra after AJit Pawar’s rebellion said, “It is for the people of that state to decide whether what has happened is appropriate or not. But normally a party does not lose its support base just because of some MLAs jumping ship. I don’t see any serious impact on NCP."
After NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s photo was kept in new party office, which was inaugurated by Maharashtra’s newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier today, the NCP supremo said “People who betrayed my ideology have no right to use my photograph."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is expected to receive the finance portfolio, which is currently held by his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar dared the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to parade the number of MLAs supporting them. “I challenge them (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) to show the number of MLAs supporting them. The MLAs are behind Ajit Pawar. He has chosen to go with development and truth. They (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) can organise a meeting and parade the number of MLAs that are supporting them. They should show their strength," he said.
Rebel NCP leader Sunil Tatkare was congratulated by Ajit Pawar and faction members for assuming the position of Maharashtra NCP President.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, speaking on the ongoing Maharashtra political scenario following NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, said, “This is all BJP politics. In the meeting, we discussed the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sharad Pawar is not alone; we stand by him. He is a strong man, much like Balasaheb. We are capable of playing a masterstroke if we have control over the ED and CBI."
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, speaking to reporters on the ongoing Maharashtra political upheaval following NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s mutiny, said: “Those who have people’s support are always stronger. The people of Maharashtra are with us. I haven’t had any talks with him (Ajit Pawar)"
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, after holding a meeting with NCP national president Sharad Pawar, said, “We are planning to tour across the state along with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Our aim is to uproot the dictatorial BJP from the state."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following his first cabinet meeting, said, “There is no resentment between the three parties (BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Pawar’s NCP faction). Differences of opinion during the distribution of cabinet portfolios arise even when there is only a single party."
According to sources, during a meeting held today at Matoshree in Mumbai, leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction were asked for their opinions on whether they wished to remain part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In response, all the leaders and public representatives expressed their desire to stay in the MVA, as evidenced by a show of hands.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called a party meeting in the afternoon, while Congress will also hold a meeting on Tuesday. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule too would hold legal consultation.
On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress. Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.
As reactions continue to pour in, former Jharkhand CM and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das said, “Whatever happened with the NCP party (Ajit Pawar’s revolt), only one person is responsible for it and that is Sharad Pawar. He was trying to run the party on dynastic rule which is not acceptable to the people of new India.”