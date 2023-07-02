Maha Shocker: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Dy CM in Sena-BJP Govt; Sharad Slams 'Robbery' Amid Oppn Unity Setback | Top Points

In a stunning turn of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party on Sunday as he became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and eight other MLAs were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government — a move that his uncle and party chief, Sharad Pawar, termed as “robbery."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party’s working president, Supriya Sule, stated in a late-night press conference that her father has spoken elaborately on the political developments in the state and clarified that party members are not just her colleagues but “family members." “Pawar saheb has treated everyone as a family members", she said.

Responding to questions related to split in the party, she said in a democracy, everyone has their personal opinion. “For me dada (Ajit Pawar) will always be my elder brother. I will not argue with him," she said.