Maha Shocker: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Dy CM in Sena-BJP Govt; Sharad Slams 'Robbery' Amid Oppn Unity Setback | Top Points

In a stunning turn of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party on Sunday as he became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and eight other MLAs were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government — a move that his uncle and party chief, Sharad Pawar, termed as “robbery."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party’s working president, Supriya Sule, stated in a late-night press conference that her father has spoken elaborately on the political developments in the state and clarified that party members are not just her colleagues but “family members." “Pawar saheb has treated everyone as a family members", she said.
Responding to questions related to split in the party, she said in a democracy, everyone has their personal opinion. “For me dada (Ajit Pawar) will always be my elder brother. I will not argue with him," she said.
Here are the top developments in the Maharashtra political upheaval:
- Ajit Pawar, who is the son of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s elder brother late Anant Pawar, and eight other loyal NCP leaders were sworn in by Governor Ramesh Bais as second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and ministers at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode took oath as ministers.
- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. “Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said. “Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," he said.
- Ajit Pawar maintained there was no split in the NCP as he claimed his faction was the “real" party and said all the elected representatives supported the decision to join the Shinde government. He also announced alliance with BJP and said all the future elections will be held using the NCP’s name and symbol.
- Pawar said he decided to join hands with the BJP for the development of Maharashtra and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership," he said. “We felt that all the forthcoming elections, including the next year’s Lok Sabha, should be contested with the BJP under Modi’s leadership. This would benefit Maharashtra as well as the country," he said.
- Sharad Pawar hinted at action against rebels after he called the mutiny led by his nephew as “robbery. “Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said. “This is not ‘googly’, it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," he added. Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments.
- The leadership crisis in the NCP was “not a new thing" said NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar citing a similar situation within the party in 1980s. “The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left. But I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," he said.
- Pawar said recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi levelled allegations against the NCP saying that the party indulged in corruption. “I am happy today that he gave cabinet berths to some colleagues from the NCP. It shows that the allegations against corruption were not factual. He has exonerated the party and all those against whom he had levelled allegations and I am thankful to the PM for this," he said. He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.
- Maharashtra NCP President and MLA, Jayant Patil, said that the act of nine MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is “illegal and was done without the knowledge of party chief Sharad Pawar." He mentioned that a member complained to them today, and the NCP has filed a disqualification petition in front of the speaker. “An email copy has been sent, and a hard copy will be sent soon," he said, adding they have demanded an early hearing from the Speaker.
- NCP’s Jayant Patil further said the party has also approached the Election Commission of India. “The NCP workers in Maharashtra, from rank and file, are expressing dissatisfaction about the situation and showing support," he said. The NCP leader said those who took the step to join the Shinde government are disqualified from the moment they did so, and the party finds their action “inappropriate." Patil said that on July 5, it will be evident how Maharashtra stands behind “Pawar Saheb." Jitendra Awhad will be applicable as the party’s chief whip. A letter has been sent to the Central Election Commission, he said.
- With the Leader of Opposition position vacant after Ajit Pawar’s swearing in, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was named the party’s chief whip and a letter on behalf of the NCP party to the speaker of the assembly was sent.
- Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 40 MLAs of NCP (out of the total 53) have supported the state government.
- NCP working president, Supriya Sule said “no numbers are really clear and . every MLA of NCP is precious to us." Speaking at a late night presser, Sule said, “whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don’t think speaking after his statement will be correct." She asserted that “over ambition is a problem in any field" not just politics. We will rebuild the party, she said, adding, NCP’s “credibility will rise" after the issue.
- Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, according to reports citing a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan. NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.
- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the situation with NCP President Sharad Pawar and have extended support. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “The BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin. The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections.On June 29, PM Modi had spoken about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath taking ceremony."
- Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray will convene a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the induction of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister was the beginning of the process of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister’s post.
- Some NCP supporters protested against Ajit Pawar and other party leaders who joined the state cabinet, outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai. Some also smeared black ink on the posters of party leaders who joined the Shinde government today.
- NCP National President Sharad Pawar will visit the memorial site of Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad tomorrow, Monday at 10:00 AM. “We also have the opportunity to be an integral part of the journey to double the strength of the NCP. See you tomorrow at Preetisangama, the starting point of this journey," the NCP said in a tweet. Pawar had earlier said he would address the issue during a public meeting on Monday.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has also called a meeting at 10 am on Monday.
- Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the ‘failed double engine government’ now has a ‘third wheel’.
- An NCP source told News18, “NCP’s decision to extend support to the BJP-Shiv Sena and join the government is a blow to Opposition Unity ahead of 2024. This decision couldn’t have been arrived at without the approval of Sharad Pawar and is a result of Congress trying to foist Rahul Gandhi as the leader of Opposition and PM candidate for 2024. Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s high-handedness are the reasons for NCP breaking ranks."
- Often referred to as the Chanakya of politics, Sharad Pawar has played a pivotal role in formulating guidelines for the united front against the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections. According to experts, his vast experience was expected to enable him to negotiate with and pacify other opposition leaders. The recent split has left many questioning whether Sharad Pawar was aware of the impending events. If he couldn’t maintain cohesion within the NCP, concerns arise about his ability to uphold the unity of the broader opposition.