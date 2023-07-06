Ajit Pawar News: Sharad Pawar's Show of Strength in Delhi As He Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid NCP Power Tussle

When it didn’t yield any outcome, we went ahead with our decision. Sharad Pawar’s mercurial politics, of switching from one alliance to another, has also hurt us personally,” Bhujbal said.

Day after unrest in Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and speculation on chief minister’s resignation, top sources in the Shinde camp told News18 that leaders were upset but they had to be explained why it was necessary to make changes in the coalition. Shinde will be the CM face not just for this term, but also for 2024, a source said, adding that the dynamics in the coalition will change with the entry of Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders, “but the CM will make sure that his MLAs are looked after”.

“We were unhappy with Nationalist Congress Party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the then CM (Uddhav Thackeray) would not listen to us. That is not the scenario now. We have the chief ministerial role, and there is no question that MVA kind of scenario will be repeated,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Opposition is creating confusion but CM Eknath Shinde will continue as the chief minister. “He is doing a good job,” Bawankule added. Hectic parleys have been on in all the five major parties — the NCP, BJP, Congress, Shinde’s Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena.

Late on Wednesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the residence of NCP leader Praful Patel. Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale is likely to meet Ajit Pawar today, July 6, at 10 am at ‘Devgiri’ bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in South Mumbai. Congress core committee meeting will also be held at 11.30 am today.