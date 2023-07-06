Ajit Pawar News: Sharad Pawar's Show of Strength in Delhi As He Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid NCP Power Tussle

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday suspended Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs who joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. NCP MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare were also expelled from the party by Sharad Pawar’s faction.
Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal said that he along with other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in a “legal manner”, and “there is no possibility of their disqualification”. “Ajit Pawar will be our national president. We tried our best to convince our colleagues till the very end.
Sharad Pawar dismissed suggestions that the NCP had diminished in strength after the rebellion.
“What do you mean by diminished? If some people leave a party, it has happened in other political parties as well, it doesn’t mean the party has diminished. As I said we will rebuild our party," he said.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it is the BJP’s old habit to split political parties.
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar convened a meeting ahead of the assembly monsoon session tomorrow.
NCP leader Sonia Duhan said Rahul Gandhi in his meeting with Sharad Pawar said that his full support is with NCP. “He also said that Congress is 100% with us and the opposition parties are also standing with NCP," Duhan said.
Rahul Gandhi said the opposition meeting will make the BJP attempt to split parties an issue.
National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday expelled 12 rebel leaders including his nephew Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel from the party and said he is still effective even at his age.
His remarks came after Ajit Pawar urged his 83-year-old uncle to “take rest" and retire.
“I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92," Sharad told reporters in New Delhi after a key meeting of NCP leaders. READ MORE
Rahul Gandhi met Sharad Pawar in New Delhi today.
NCP president Sharad Pawar said today’s meeting will be helpful in boosting our spirits. “I am happy that except for those who were expelled, others came for the meeting in such a short time. The mindset of all our comrades was to take the party ahead firmly. I am happy that today’s meeting will be helpful in boosting our spirits… I am the President of NCP, if anyone is making such a claim then there is no truth in it," he said.
On Ajit Pawar’s claim of two-third majority of MLAs in his support, Sharad Pawar said, “We will see."
After Ajit Pawar attacked him over his old age, Sharad Pawar said, “I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92."
NCP president Sharad Pawar said he is the president of the NCP. “I don’t know about it (announcement of Ajit as NCP president). I know one thing that I am the president of NCP," he said.
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday expelled nine rebel MLAs including Ajit Pawar who joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar expelled Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and S R Kohli from the NCP.
Ajit Pawar said any of the decisions which may be taken in the meeting by Sharad Pawar of the National Executive/National Working Committee/ National Office Bearers / State Party Presidents shall have no valid legal basis and shall not be binding on anyone in the party.
Ajit Pawar said the dispute on the question of who represents the real NCP is within the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI and therefore no person within the Party has any authority to call for any meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/ National Office Bearers / State Party Presidents till such time the dispute is finally decided by the ECI.
A meeting of NCP leaders is underway at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar in Delhi.
CM Shinde said the double-engine government is working strongly which is the reason the opposition is having pain in stomach. “Our government is pro-people and development," he said.
CM Eknath Shinde said Ajit Pawar is supporting the development of Maharashtra. “Everything else is a rumour. I met yesterday with Shiv Sena MLAs. They can say anything that the government will go down but the coalition is getting only stronger. We have the support of Modi ji and Amit shah ji. I briefed Shiv Sena MLAs about all the happenings," he said.
NCP National Executive Meeting has begun at Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi. The meeting is attended by 13 NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
“I don’t have the right to comment on what is happening in his (Ajit Pawar) party or what is happening internally. I feel Sharad Pawar needs to do some self-introspection," said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday.
NCP leaders have begun arriving at Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi for the party’s National Executive meeting.
“We are absolutely with Sharad Pawar. We want to rally behind him and fight for the public," said Sharad Pawar-faction leader Fouzia Khan.
Speaking on Ajit Pawar’s “retirement" jibe on 82-year-old Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said, “Will he retire just because he says? Does an old man ever retire? In politics? No retirement in politics."
“Pawar Sahab has made it amply clear that no one can take the #NCP name and the symbol," said Mahesh Tapase of Sharad Pawar faction of NCP on Thursday.
“I never imagined that this would happen on Supriya Sule’s birthday by her own brother," he added.
Amidst the NCP vs NCP crisis, posters showing Sharad Pawar as Bahubali have been removed in Delhi. The elder Pawar is in Delhi to attend the party’s National Executive meeting scheduled for later in the day.
“This politics that Ajit Pawar has to be brought on board, was decided in Delhi. We believe that within a few months, perhaps before August 10-11, a decision will be made in the ongoing action by Vidhan Sabha against Eknath Shinde. Perhaps he will be suspended because there is no way out. If the 16 MLAs and CM are suspended, a new CM will be needed. They will perhaps give the responsibility to Ajit Pawar," said Former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday.
“Maybe BJP’s high command has placed its trust in Ajit Pawar. There is uncertainty in Maharashtra, this is not good for the state," he added.
Refuting the rumours of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation, Uday Samant on Thursday said, “We are confused about how certain rumours spread without any basis."
Shinde-faction Shiv Sena leader and Uday Samant, while addressing a press conference, said, “Eknath Shinde is our leader. Ajit pawar has himself said that both Shinde and Fadnavis are working well. When Shinde returned from Nagpur, someone said that he did so because two MLAs fought. Someone else said that one of the MLAs said we shouldn’t go with NCP. Nothing of of this sort happened."
“We don’t give resignations, we take resignations," Samant said while putting to rest rumours about Shinde’s resignation.
Amidst the NCP vs NCP crisis in the state, the Core Committee meeting of Maharashtra Congress is underway in Mumbai.
With Shiv Sena MLAs awaiting cabinet berths for one year said to be upset with the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the Chief Minister had to cut short his visit to Nagpur and rush to Mumbai to pacify his flock. READ MORE
“Congress has all the right to discuss the LoP. We have also made it very clear, our party president Sharad Pawar had also made it very clear that whoever has the majority has the right to claim or has the prerogative to choose the leader. So, if the Congress is even thinking of that, there is nothing wrong in it," said Sharad Pawar-faction leader Clyde Crasto.
“I met Ajit Pawar today. He has made the right decision. I have been with him for many years. PM Narendra Modi is taking everyone together. Be it a Hindu, Muslim or a Dalit, PM Modi enjoys the support of everyone. Ajit Pawar told me that he had this thought in mind for quite some time. 2-3 meetings (within NCP) were also done to come together with the BJP but no conclusion was drawn," said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Day after unrest in Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and speculation on chief minister’s resignation, top sources in the Shinde camp told News18 that leaders were upset but they had to be explained why it was necessary to make changes in the coalition. Shinde will be the CM face not just for this term, but also for 2024, a source said, adding that the dynamics in the coalition will change with the entry of Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders, “but the CM will make sure that his MLAs are looked after”.
“We were unhappy with Nationalist Congress Party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the then CM (Uddhav Thackeray) would not listen to us. That is not the scenario now. We have the chief ministerial role, and there is no question that MVA kind of scenario will be repeated,” sources said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Opposition is creating confusion but CM Eknath Shinde will continue as the chief minister. “He is doing a good job,” Bawankule added. Hectic parleys have been on in all the five major parties — the NCP, BJP, Congress, Shinde’s Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena.
Late on Wednesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the residence of NCP leader Praful Patel. Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale is likely to meet Ajit Pawar today, July 6, at 10 am at ‘Devgiri’ bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in South Mumbai. Congress core committee meeting will also be held at 11.30 am today.