Home » Politics » Maharashtra: Shinde-led Sena, BJP to Chalk Out Plan to Counter Aaditya Thackeray's Jul 1 Rally

Maharashtra: Shinde-led Sena, BJP to Chalk Out Plan to Counter Aaditya Thackeray's Jul 1 Rally

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has called an urgent meeting of all the top functionaries of his party at 4 pm on Friday (June 30) at his official residence Varsha

Reported By: Vinaya Deshpande

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 00:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has called a meeting to discuss a plan to counter the influence of the Aaditya Thackeray rally on July 1. (Image: News18)
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP intend to put together a plan to counter Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray’s massive rally on July 1. Chief minister Shinde has called an urgent meeting of all the top functionaries of his party at 4 pm on Friday at his official residence Varsha.

According to top sources, the meeting has been called to discuss a plan to counter the influence of Aaditya’s rally, even as the Shinde-led Sena intends to induct Rahul Kanal, who is a former close aide of Aaditya.

“But beyond that, our presence should be felt on the ground on the day when a rally is going to take place. We will sit together with the BJP to plan how we can go ahead with that day," a functionary told News18.

The party is already upbeat after a year in power. With the hope of getting accommodated in the union cabinet in a possible reshuffle, it has been eyeing portfolios in the state cabinet as well.

    • The two Shiv Senas have been locked in a tussle over the past few months. Aaditya’s plans to bring out a massive morcha against the BMC on alleged corruption and misappropriation of public funds. At the end of the rally, a memorandum will be handed over to the BMC.

    But the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde group) wants to counter the rally, for which they will put together a plan by Friday evening.

    About the Author

    Vinaya DeshpandeVinaya Deshpande, Bureau Chief at CNN-News18 Mumbai, has 16 years of experience ...Read More

