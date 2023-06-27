Maharashtra SP Chief is Someone's 'Target', Receives Scary WhatsApp Message

Trends :Uniform Civil CodeBJP MeetingPhonePeAmit MalviyaMonsoon Session
After receiving the threats, the leader took immediate action by registering a complaint with the Colaba Police Station. At present, an ongoing investigation is underway to delve into the matter and ascertain the full details.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi was sent death threat on Monday over WhatsApp and phone call.

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Mumbai’s Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency received threatening messages on his WhatsApp. One of the messages included a photo depicting a gun, crosshairs, and a blood-stained knife, directly aimed at him. Accompanying the image was a chilling warning note that ominously stated, “There is time for three days!"

“This gentleman calls me on my personal phone number and through Whatsapp has threatened me with a target time of 3 days or to kill me. The matter has been reported to the Colaba Police Station," wrote the leader on his social media handle.

After receiving the threats, the leader took immediate action by registering a complaint with the Colaba Police Station. At present, an ongoing investigation is underway to delve into the matter and ascertain the full details.

    • It is distressing to note that earlier this year, in January, the same leader received death threats due to his expressed support for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

    These threats were directed at his personal assistant, where the perpetrator not only resorted to hurling abuses but also made explicit threats to harm Abu Asim Azmi, including threats of violence.

