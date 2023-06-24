Maharashtra Will Never Accept Nitish Kumar as PM of India: Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant on Oppn Meet

Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray for participating in the opposition meeting in Patna, saying he compromised his ideology.

“Looking at the situation right now, one can easily say that Uddhav Thackeray’s ideology is completely compromised. He sat next to the ones who have been opposing the repeal of Article 370. It was Balasaheb’s dream that if made the prime minister for one day, he would repeal the article," Samant said.

The minister added that there was no ideological common ground in the opposition meeting held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence. “They united just to safeguard the future of their sons and daughters. There is no challenge since they have no common ideology through which they can build a foundation," he said.

“Maharashtra will not accept Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of India… The meeting will have no political impact and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win yet again in 2024," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition for attending the meeting, Samant said parties struggling for their existence attended the meeting. “MVA itself is in shambles. Sena (UBT) has no future, NCP should first sort out their family issues and the Congress state president has no power in his own party. They are claiming that that the opposition front is to save democracy, but the fact is that they want to save themselves and their families from being politically irrelevant," said Samant.