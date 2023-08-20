Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata’s Imam-Muazzin Event Today: Will She Play Minority Card Ahead of 2024 Polls?

In a significant event ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will be the chief guest at the All India Imam-Muazzin Social and Welfare Organisation’s congregation in Kolkata on Monday. Imams and muezzins, who give the call for prayer from mosques, from across the state are expected to attend the event.

Speaking to News18 Maulana Md Shafique, president of this organization, said, “We have been trying to get Banerjee as a guest for the past two years. Her presence this time means a lot to us. We will discuss ways to ensure peace prevails. I am sure her speech will be significant."

In 2012, Banerjee’s government had announced a special grant for Imams and muezzins, giving them a stipend. The move was questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the 2024 polls, will Banerjee make any special announcement for the minority community?

MINORITY VOTE MATTERS

Bengal has more than 30% minority population, which is a major vote bank for the TMC since 2009. While the support seemed to be firm, the Sagardighi bypolls acted as a wake-up call. In the assembly constituency, which has more than 40% Muslim voters, the Congress defeated the TMC. Although later, Congress MLA Byron Biswas switched over, not winning the minority votes was seen as a concern by the TMC.

Subsequently, Banerjee and her nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek have rejuvenated the minority cell and made changes to it.

In the recent panchayat polls, the TMC won with a thumping majority, but violence and conflict were seen in the minority belts of Bhangar and Murshidabad. In Bhangar, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a minority dominated party, gave a tough fight to the TMC. In 2021, Naushad Siddiqui, President of ISF, had defeated the TMC and won from Bhangar, leading to questions from experts.

In Murshidabad, too, Adhir Choudhury garnered minority support to fight the TMC.

Party sources say the perception is that the TMC is the only party that works for minorities in the area.