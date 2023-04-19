Trends :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiKanakapura Seat
Home » Politics » Mamata Banerjee Has Suggested Meeting of All Oppn CMs on Functioning of Governors, Says Stalin

Mamata Banerjee Has Suggested Meeting of All Oppn CMs on Functioning of Governors, Says Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee has suggested that Chief Ministers of all opposition-ruled states meet to decide the next course of action

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:23 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo/ PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo/ PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed solidarity with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for its initiatives against the “undemocratic functioning" of Governors, M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee has suggested that Chief Ministers of all opposition-ruled states meet to decide the next course of action.

“Hon WB CM @MamataOfficial spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity & admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in non-BJP ruled states & suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action," Stalin said in a tweet.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had recently adopted a resolution seeking fixing of timeframe for Governors to give their nod for state Bills and Stalin had written to CMs of non-BJP dispensations to do the same in their respective states.

Advertisement

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his government will do so in the next Assembly session there, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said his government will consider Stalin’s proposal with “utmost seriousness."

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 19, 2023, 23:23 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 23:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics