Mamata Banerjee Injured as Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Due to Bad Weather: Official

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Banerjee was injured on her waist and legs when she tried to deboard the chopper at the air base. She later returned to Kolkata by a flight from Bagdogra Airport.

The chief minister, soon after reaching the city, was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where an MRI was conducted on her, the official said.

“The injuries do not appear to be serious. We are waiting for the MRI report," a doctor told PTI.

Several specialist doctors examined the chief minister, he added.

The decision on whether Banerjee will require hospitalisation will be taken after seeing the reports, the official said.

Earlier, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing after the helicopter started “shaking terribly" when it ran into bad weather on the way to Bagdogra airport.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, then travelled by road to reach the airport and took a flight back to the city.