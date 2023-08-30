Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya at Their Mumbai Residence

On her visit to Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and tied him a rakhi on Wednesday.

In photos, Banerjee is seen tying rakhi on Thackery and clicking pictures with him and his wife Rashmi Thackeray at their residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra.

Banerjee also tied rakhi to former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The chief minister visited them after visiting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, sources said.

The TMC chief arrived in Mumbai to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc to be held on August 31 and September 1 at Hotel Grand Hyatt in the city.

Advertisement

The opposition bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, will gather in their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance meet on August 31 and September 1, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

In a presser, Pawar showed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change. Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA.