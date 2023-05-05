Trends :Karnataka ElectionsLingayatsBajrang Dal RowKharge Assassination ThreatAkhilesh Yadav
Mamata Banerjee Says Will Never Allow NRC in West Bengal

The CM had earlier, too, asserted that she would not allow NRC in her state

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 05:50 IST

Maldah, India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday maintained that she would “never allow" implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“No one has to worry about citizenship. That (NRC) won’t happen here (in West Bengal). I am the guarantor," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.

Banerjee also advised people to exercise voting rights and ensure that their names appear on the voters’ list.

“You all must make sure to vote… I would also advise people to update their Aadhaar card on time and in every 10 years," she added.

first published: May 05, 2023, 05:50 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 05:50 IST
