Trends :Nehru Museum RowAdipurush RowOppn UnityNitin GadkariSnethil Balaji
Home » Politics » Mamata Blames Oppn for Violence in Panchayat Poll Nomination

Mamata Blames Oppn for Violence in Panchayat Poll Nomination

Violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 17:52 IST

Kolkata, India

Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC (PTI file Photo)
Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC (PTI file Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence while filing nominations for the panchayat polls.

Talking to reporters outside a party office at Maheshtala near here, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that those who “were non-performers" have been denied tickets by the party this time.

“Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state’s image. The CPI(M) is behind today’s violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)," she said.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC.

    Violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 17:52 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 17:52 IST
    Read More