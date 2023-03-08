Manik Saha Sworn-in for Second Term as Tripura CM; 8 Ministers Also Take Oath

BJP leader Manik Saha took oath as chief minister of the sensitive border state of Tripura for his second term on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the dignitaries present on the occasion

Eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Tinku Roy and Bikash Debbarma were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya along with Saha.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Seventy-year-old Manik Saha Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who steered the BJP to power in Tripura for a consecutive term in the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls.

Prior to becoming the Chief Minister, Saha was a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state.

Saha had been made chief minister earlier in 2022, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, in a brand renewal exercise after it was found that his popularity rating was plummeting on account of the poor law and order situation in Tripura’s hinterland.

