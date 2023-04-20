Trends :Karnataka ElectionsRahul GandhiPraveen NettaruSolar EclipseKanakapura Seat
Manipur BJP MLA Says Party's Minority Morcha Chief 'Threatened' Him, Files Complaint

Manipur BJP MLA Says Party's Minority Morcha Chief 'Threatened' Him, Files Complaint

Trifok MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani had earlier this week posted a picture on Facebook of a meeting with Union Minister of State for DONER BL Verma

April 20, 2023

In a sign of a possible widening rift within the BJP’s Manipur unit, party MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani who is currently camping in Delhi, has filed a complaint with the Manipur police against BJP state Minority Morcha president for “threatening" him through a Facebook post.

Raghumani, who is one of the four BJP MLAs currently in Delhi reportedly to meet the party’s central leadership and voice grievances, said he interpreted a comment made by the Minority Morcha chief Asker Ali Mkm to be “a threat" to his life and urged “for action under cybercrime law and IPC section 506." Ali allegedly commented on the four MLAs’ move to sound out the BJP’s top leadership, stating “Let this be the last trip to Delhi" in Manipuri language.

In his complaint, Raghumani claimed Ali,"Has issued this statement while I am away in Delhi and he seems to be threatening that this will be my last trip to Delhi or anywhere." “The comment seems to have been issued with a malicious intent at the behest of people who are perhaps involved in the drug business and (who) do not want such issues to be brought up in meetings with leaders in Delhi," Raghumani said in his complaint.

Trifok MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani had earlier this week posted a picture on Facebook of a meeting with Union Minister of State for DONER BL Verma.

“They (Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam, Paonam Brojen and Raghumani) discussed the border and developmental issues of Manipur," the post said.

The move created speculation that dissension was brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government as the trip to Delhi to meet national leaders came soon after BJP MLA Karam Shyam of Langthabal constituency tendered his resignation on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had “not been assigned any responsibility".

On April 8, another BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam of the Heirok constituency resigned from the post of advisor to the chief minister citing a similar grievance.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

