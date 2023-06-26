Manipur Violence: Shah Asks CM N Biren Singh to 'Work Harder' to End Unrest

Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday and briefed him about the “evolving situation" in Manipur. BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Sanajaoba Leishemba, Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur also joined Singh during his meeting with the Union Minister.

Sources privy to the development said that during the meeting, Shah made it clear that peace in entire Manipur has to be brought from every aspect and asked the CM to work harder to restore normalcy.

The Chief Minister apprised Shah that from June 13, no death has been reported in Manipur and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent".

After the meeting, Singh appealed to all strata in Manipur to work together towards restoring peace in the state.

“Would appeal to all people, people from the hills, let us bring peace together. Central leadership is very much concerned about the condition in Manipur. We have to work together, there should be no confusion. We will talk to all stakeholders of civil society. It’s my request that women leaders and all should come together for peace," he said.

Sources further said that Shah has once again assured Biren Singh that the central government will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur, and told him that now the state government has to put on more effort so that peace can be restored in the entire state.

“More effort is a must, that’s the message that is given by Shah," said sources.

Shah visited the violence-hit state last month and took stock of the situation there. He met representatives of all sections and tried to find a solution. He also announced to provide more logistic support to the state government to get the situation under control.

Sources said that Shah also told Manipur Chief Minister that the Centre is monitoring the situation in Manipur at all times and that whatever assistance is required, will be given by the Centre in every way.

“Biren Singh has been asked to meet up with more civil society people," said sources.

During his visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister was seen meeting several civil society leaders and organisations, who, according to sources, play an important role in the society.

If a peace message comes from those places then that might give better results," sources said.

“The moment N Biren Singh stepped in Delhi, again various apprehension started flowing about if there be any change but after meeting it was clear that Shah wanted to know various micro level things," said one BJP leader from the North East.

State and Centre governments both feel that normalcy will soon come in Manipur and right now stress will be given on meetings of all stakeholders, added sources.