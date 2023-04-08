Home » Politics » Manish Sisodia the Reason Behind Transformation of Delhi Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia the Reason Behind Transformation of Delhi Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal made the statement while laying the foundation stone for the new building blocks for Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 14:29 IST

New Delhi, India

National convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) and then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (L)(Image: PTI/File)
National convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) and then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (L)(Image: PTI/File)

Delhi government schools could be transformed over the last eight years only because of Manish Sisodia, who would wake up at 6 every morning and go on their inspection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Kejriwal made the statement while laying the foundation stone for the new building blocks for Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar.

He said the school will look like Columbia University after it is fully constructed.

Speaking about his deputy and former education minister, Kejriwal said, “They (Centre) jailed Manish Sisodia accusing him of corruption. He is the same leader who used to wake up every morning at 6 to visit schools." Corrupt leaders don’t go visiting schools for inspection at 6 am, he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers.

“There is one man behind this education transformation and he is Manish Sisodia," Kejriwal said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 08, 2023, 14:29 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 14:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics