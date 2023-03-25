'Mann Saab Took Tough Decisions, But...': Kejriwal Promises No Leniency in Punjab Crackdown on Amritpal

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is determined to take strict measures to uphold law and order, said Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, adding those who aim to disrupt the peace in the state are currently on the run, referring to absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

The AAP national convenor made the comment at an event in Jalandhar amid the Punjab Police crackdown against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and his associates that began on Saturday.

The Delhi chief minister along with his Punjab counterpart attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said whoever tries to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared. “In the past few days, you saw how some people tried to disturb peace in Punjab," he said without naming the radical preacher.

“We do not have to allow the atmosphere to be spoiled at any cost. We have to maintain peace, law and order in Punjab," he said.

Kejriwal said the Mann government took tough decisions to maintain peace in the state. “Sometimes, tough decisions have to be taken. But if our AAP government in Punjab under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann will have to take tough decisions, we will not hesitate from taking them," he added.

“Mann saab took tough decisions, but without a bullet being fired and blood being shed, peace is maintained in the entire Punjab today," he said.

As the crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser entered the eight-day, Singh continued to be on the run with several images and videos emerging, showing him travelling in multiple vehicles to dodge police.

The Punjab government has slapped the strictest National Security Act against him and some of his associates.

While the fugitive’s whereabouts are still unknown, police say efforts are on to nab him.

Drugs Menace

Kejriwal urged the people of Punjab to come together with the AAP government to eliminate the drug menace. “When 3 crore Punjabis join hands with the government, then no drug peddler will have the courage to sell drugs," he said. All drug peddlers will be caught and put in jail, he added.

According to Kejriwal, the law and order situation in the state has gotten better since the formation of the AAP government.

He alleged that during the previous governments, “their MLAs and ministers had “settings" with gangsters, mafia and criminals. The AAP government does not have any such “setting" with anyone, that is why gangsters and mafia are being punished, he said. Punjab is slowly coming back on track of being ‘Rangla Punjab’, he said.

“We have to give jobs, we have to give computers to children. We do not have to give drugs and guns to them," he added. “You have formed an honest government in Punjab. We can all make the state a ‘Rangla Punjab’," he added.

Speaking on the state’s health system, Kejriwal said, “We improved and upgraded government hospitals in Delhi and medicines, tests and treatment is free there. The Bhagwant Mann government has also started the work of improving the government hospitals of Punjab."

“In Delhi, we have opened mohalla clinics on every street. I opened 550 mohalla clinics in Delhi in five years. Mann saab has opened 500 mohalla clinics in Punjab in just one year," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

