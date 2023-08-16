Many Trying to Checkmate Me but Their Dreams Not Being Realised: CM Shinde

Taking a dig at his opponents, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said many are trying to checkmate him for the last year but their dreams are not being realised.

Speaking in a video message for an event where grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was the guest, Shinde said he enjoys public trust.

“Many are planning to checkmate me for the last year, but their dreams are not being realised. The opponents may use all their brains but I have the support and trust of people," Shinde said.

In politics, one has to fight many battles at the same time. Some use the manoeuvre of a camel (a piece in chess) and move diagonally, some use the moves of a horse and elephant and work to checkmate the other, the CM said.

“Today it is necessary for leaders like us to play chess to fight political opponents," Shinde said.