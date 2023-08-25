Trends :Rahul GandhiPM ModiMaharashtra Govt2024 Lok Sabha PollsBihar News
Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Granted Regular Passport With 10-year Validity

The 35-year-old Iltija, who wishes to pursue higher studies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had earlier been issued a country-specific passport valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 20:32 IST

Srinagar, India

Iltija had moved the high court in February for issuance of the passport after her application for the travel document was not cleared initially. (File Photo/News18)

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti was granted a regular passport with 10-year validity here on Friday, officials said.

Iltija expressed satisfaction with the issuance of a passport to her after a long-drawn legal fight.

The issuance of a regular passport to Iltija came more than a month after she moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with a fresh petition seeking its intervention for extending the duration of her passport along with no bar to travel to any country.

“The regional passport officer called Iltija to his office and handed over a regular passport with 10-year validity to her," an official said.

The 35-year-old Iltija, who wishes to pursue higher studies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had earlier been issued a country-specific passport valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025.

She had moved the high court in February for issuance of the passport after her application for the travel document was not cleared initially.

Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one in advance on June 8 last year.

    • “My passport was finally issued today. It took 18 months & a long-drawn legal fight. Indebted to my lawyer Jehangir Ganai sahab for his dogged determination & optimism. A battle worth fighting," Iltija said.

    Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 25, 2023, 19:34 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 20:32 IST
