'Message Loud & Clear': BJP's Sirsa Hails Sikh Protests at British High Commission Over London Tricolour Incident

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also hailed protests by some members of the Sikh community at Chanakyapuri’s British High Commission on Monday. “The Sikhs of India have given a loud and clear message to the world through their protest at British High Commission," he said.

Later, he addressed a press conference urging Sikhs sitting in all parts of the world to openly condemn the incident. “Such actions defame the Sikh community that is known for its courage, patriotism and solidarity," he said. Citing the entire Sikh community being dragged into the mud due to some pro-Khalistani leaders, he said, “Staying silent right now can cause repercussions for the entire community worldwide."

Sirsa also hailed the Sikh community for its contribution to India ans said, “The people of the Sikh community have made the country proud by their good deeds by going abroad, but there are some people who, acting on the instructions of anti-India agencies."

In Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Monday, Sikh protesters raised the slogan “Bharat humara swabhiman hai (India is our pride)" and said that they will not tolerate any insult to the national flag. “What happened in London was unfortunate. We are proud of our nation and we urge the British government to take necessary action against the culprits," a PTI report quoted one of the protestors as saying.

“We Sikhs are an essential part of our country. Every Sikh is united and wants to send across a message of peace but if our national flag is insulted, we will not tolerate it," another protester said.

Meanwhile, top British officials condemned the incident as “disgraceful" and “completely unacceptable" and said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission here “seriously".

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying “grander". The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

