Minority Communities Benefitted Most from Welfare Schems Under Modi Govt: BJP Minority Cell Leader

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:21 IST

Thane, India

Modi is the only prime minister who has been given maximum awards by Muslim countries, Chishty said(Getty)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority cell national general secretary Sufi M K Chishty has claimed Muslims and people from other minority communities benefitted the most from welfare schemes during the last nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday to highlight works done by the Modi government, Chishty also criticised the Congress, claiming it only gave assurances to the people during its 50 years of governance but did not do any work on the ground.

Chishty said Muslims and people from other minority communities benefited from various schemes of the Modi government, including those for providing housing, health benefits and pertaining to the welfare of farmers.

“Till 2014, only 4.5 per cent Muslims were government employees, and the figure has gone up to 10.5 per cent in the last nine years," he said.

    • The BJP and the Modi government do not indulge in differentiation of people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, he said.

    Modi is the only prime minister who has been given maximum awards by Muslim countries, Chishty said, adding “our motto is ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

