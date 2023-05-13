'Mission Opposition Unity': Mamata Banerjee to Visit Delhi On May 27, Likely to Meet MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar

With a focus on strengthening opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi on May 27.

The Trinamool Congress supremo will be in the national capital to attend the key NITI Ayog meeting but sources say that her prime agenda is to meet opposition leaders to create a united front against the BJP.

According to sources, other key opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar will also be in Delhi at the time.

Banerjee, a strong critic of the BJP, has been spearheading the crusade for opposition unity since 2019. Her political theory is whoever is strong in their region should be supported by the other opposition players against team Modi.

However, unlike Nitish Kumar, Mamata does not believe in having a captain ahead of the contest.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is working his way towards forging a united opposition front against BJP, which split up with JDU last year after a massive political play.

Earlier, Kumar met veteran Maharashtra leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and later said that Pawar should be the face of opposition in the coming General Elections.

The idea of a joint opposition meeting, however, is no news. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier proposed one such meeting but that couldn’t take place.

As Lok Sabha polls near, sources tell CNNNews18 that opposition leaders are likely to ramp up the process to come up with a plan to pressurise and isolate BJP on all fronts.