Kejriwal Meets Nitish, Gets Support to Oppose Centre's Ordinance; To Meet Mamata, Pawar Next

In a show of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister, who is attempting to get all like-minded leaders and parties to contest against Narendra Modi’s BJP in 2024, reached his Delhi Counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Interestingly, this meeting between the two is the second in just over a month.

Kumar, who was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, extended support to Kejriwal and his party AAP against the Centre’s sudden ordinance which stands to nullify Supreme Court’s recent order bestowing administrative powers with the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal and his party AAP called the ordinance ‘unconstitutional’ and a ‘clear violation of SC’s order’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister said that if the opposition gets together, then the bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha and if this bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, this will become the semi-final for 2024.

“Govt has passed a new ordinance, it is against SC Order. I had a detailed discussion with Nitish Ji and he said that he is supporting us," said Kejriwal about his meeting with Bihar CM.

Clearly, the thought within the AAP is that the controversial ordinance, which again stripped the elected government of power over services despite a five-judge Constitution bench verdict is an issue which can bring the opposition together.

“Nitish ji is trying to ally with other opposition leaders and I have requested him that if all opposition parties will unite and oppose this bill in Rajya Sabha, then this will be an indication for 2024," he added.

Supporting the Delhi Chief Minister in his battle against the central government’s ordinance, Nitish Kumar said, ‘Felt very good with the Supreme Court verdict. After that, it is strange that the central government is trying to do something to it. Look at the Constitution and recognize the rights. When elected governments are formed, how can you strip those of power ‘?

“How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It’s against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country" he added.

Nitish Kumar, in fact already has had one round of meetings with prominent opposition leaders, among the Congress, the NCP, the TMC, and the BJD.

Unfettered by the lukewarm response of some leaders, especially BJD Chief and Odiaha CM Naveen Patnaik who has already said that BJD will fight the 2024 elections on its own and that there is no possibility of a third front as far as he is concerned, Nitish Kumar is still trying to galvanize opposition parties on to one platform.

Delhi CM Kejriwal is also set to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bengal on May 23, Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 and Sharad Pawar on May 25.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee, though invited by the Congress party for Siddaramaiah’s swearing chose not to go personally but sent Kakoli Dastidar to represent the party.

Post the Congress Karnataka win, Mamata Banerjee had spelt out her recalibrated strategy saying she will support Congress wherever the party is strong in return for the same favour in Bengal.