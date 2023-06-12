Trends :Senthil BalajiTwitter India RowBengal Panchayat PollsAmit ShahMP Polls
Home » Politics » MLA Budh Ram Appointed as Working President of Punjab Unit of AAP

MLA Budh Ram Appointed as Working President of Punjab Unit of AAP

Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond are those appointed as state vice presidents

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:30 IST

Chandigarh, India

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers (PTI photo)
In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers (PTI photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced that two-time MLA Budh Ram has been appointed as the state working president of its Punjab unit. Budh Ram is a legislator from Budhlada assembly constituency.

Besides, six other office bearers, including four state vice-presidents of the state unit, were announced. Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond are those appointed as state vice presidents.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Party leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been appointed as state general secretary, while Dharamkot legislator Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos has been appointed as the state president of the party’s youth wing.

    In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 12:30 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 12:30 IST
    Read More