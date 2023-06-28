Monsoon Session Likely to Begin in July 3rd Week, May Move to New Parliament Building Midway

The monsoon session is likely to commence in the third week of July, with sittings beginning in the old Parliament building and moving to the new building midway, Parliamentary sources said on Wednesday. The new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The nearly month-long monsoon session is likely to have 20 sittings and would conclude before Independence Day. While the session will commence in the old Parliament building, it is likely to be moved to the new Parliament later, they said.