'Most Beautiful Part...': Before 100th Edition, Modi's Thoughts on 'Mann ki Baat' | Rising India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday “complimented efforts" of News18 Network for its coffee table book, ‘Voice of India-Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat’. The PM said that the most beautiful part about ‘Mann ki Baat’ is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots-level change makers.

“As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created," PM Modi further said in his tweet.

The book was unveiled by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the last day of the two-day leadership conclave, ‘Rising India Summit 2023’. The book profiles people who have been mentioned by the prime minister in different editions of his radio program.

The theme of this year’s summit too focussed on the “The Heroes of Rising India", where News18 Network honoured the extraordinary contributions made by the ordinary people who made an incredible social impact.

“As a mark of respect for our heroes, let’s take a pledge to take pride in our history and be proud Indians. Nothing can be more than national interest. The theme of the coffee table is very apt. I compliment News18 Network’s group editor Rahul Joshi in being daring for choosing it," Dhankhar had said on Thursday.

He further said that PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ has been successful as it is a seamless connect with the people. “We are the most functional democracy of the world, and there is no doubt about it," the V-P added.

Modi’s radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will complete its 100th edition on April 30. ‘MyGov’ has invited citizens to share their ideas on how to celebrate the 100th episode. The last date of submission is April 27.

The prestigious programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in October 3, 2014, has completed its 99 editions till date.

