Move Over Anil Kapoor, Bengal Guv CV Anand Bose is the New ‘Nayak’ in Town. But Not Everyone is Impressed

If you are a cinema buff, chances are that you would have watched Anil Kapoor’s cult classic ‘Nayak’ and whistled and cheered on the aam-aadmi-turned-CM hero when he takes on goons in an effort to change the face of his state.

As the panchayat elections draw near in West Bengal, it seems Governor CV Anand Bose is taking a leaf out of Kapoor’s cine book to ensure law and order in the state — much to the chagrin of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Sample this: While travelling, Governor’s OSD Sandip Rajput receives a call wherein he is informed about a man being beaten up by miscreants in South 24 Parganas. Assuring the man that Bose will speak to him, Rajput hands over the phone to the Governor who promises the victim that action will be taken. The Governor instructs the OSD to call the Election Commissioner immediately and informs him of the incident, adding that all details will be shared and the guilty must be punished. As the Governor keeps the phone, he instructs Rajput to provide the victim’s number and details to the State Election Commissioner.

The scene seems to be a classic ode to Kapoor’s ‘Nayak’ wherein the hero — handed over the chief minister’s mantle for a day — launches a helpline number to listen to people’s grievances. Accompanied by an assistant with a typewriter, Kapoor ensures on-the-spot justice, suspending errant officials ranging from a corrupt inspector to a doctor who arrived late.

Political experts say the Governor’s proactive approach is a new phenomenon in Bengal. Bose’s predecessor Jagdeep Dhankar would criticise the government but never made an attempt to reach out to people.

Bose’s hands-on approach became visible when he visited violence-hit Bhangar. He launched a peace room and rapid action room where eight phones are constantly taking complaints from violence victims. These complaints are then sent to the State Election Commission.

For Bose, the time of the day does not matter. At 12.38am on Monday, the Governor asked his OSD to call the SEC and give instructions on handling Dinhata violence in which five people were injured. He not only dialled the SP and DM of Cooch Behar but also spoke to the hospital to ensure the injured were taken care of.

Even when he is travelling by train, Bose can be seen taking victims’ calls and assuring them that he will support them. He often refers cases to the administration and also helps people monetarily.

Speaking to News18, BJP state president Sukanto Majumdar welcomed Bose’s approach. He said: “See, when an administrative head fails, the constitutional head will have to act. This was the work of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Since she is not doing it, Bose has to do it. He is reaching out to all people, including TMC victims."

The TMC, however, is not impressed. Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of TMC, said: “He is doing political tourism. He is not going to people who are TMC victims. Bose is working as cadre of BJP. After panchayat results, he will have to see black flags in all districts. We strongly condemn his activities."