MP Assembly Polls: BJP Minister Attacks Kamal Nath Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday attacked senior Congress leader Kamal Nath over the anti-Sikh riots post the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Nath, who was chief minister of MP from December 2018 to March 2020 and is currently state unit chief of the Congress, is expected to lead his party in the Assembly polls like to be held in the end of the year.

"Kamal Nath carries a big blot on his robe. Will he lead the party with it in the (Assembly) elections? He should come in the midst of people and say whether he was involved in the riots," Sarang, who is Medical Education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, told reporters.

Advertisement

"The Congress has always played divisive politics. I appeal to the Congress leadership to remove those accused of involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. Or else it will be clear Congress wants to fight polls under the leadership of a man accused of killing Sikhs," Sarang alleged.

Sikhs across the country were targeted and killed and their properties looted after two bodyguards from the community shot dead Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Incidentally, on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet before a special court in Delhi against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three persons and torching of a gurudwara there during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.