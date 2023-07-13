Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
'Mukhyamantri' Chandru Appointed Aam Aadmi Party Karnataka President '

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement

July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of HN Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

“Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit," it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said.

    • B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

    Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST
