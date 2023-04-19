Trends :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiKanakapura Seat
Mukul Roy Underwent Brain Surgery, Has Dementia, Say Doctors

Mukul Roy Underwent Brain Surgery, Has Dementia, Say Doctors

Dementia is a condition in which a person may lose cognitive functioning, which includes thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to an extent

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 20:48 IST

Kolkata, India

Mukul Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.
Mukul Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced. (Image/ ANI File)

Bengal's maverick politician Mukul Roy, who has flip-flopped between TMC and BJP over the last few years has been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia and last month underwent surgery for a neurological disorder, according to doctors treating him.

Though he has physically improved, his doctors remained unsure of his mental functioning.

Roy underwent a surgery for hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, which may cause brain damage.

"Mr Roy's (physical) health has improved a lot compared to what it was a month back. He is physically fit to travel, but how much he has regained his mental functioning is yet to be ascertained … dementia can never be totally reversed and there is always a chance it may get worse with age," eminent Neurosurgeon Dr S N Singh, who has been treating the politician for quite some time, told PTI.

Dementia is a condition in which a person may lose cognitive functioning, which includes thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to an extent. Parkinson's disease on the other hand is a neurological disorder that affects the nervous system.

Roy's son Subhrangshu, who also returned to the TMC along with his father in 2021, told PTI telephonically, "Baba has recovered well from several health issues. He is better now. But his dementia has deteriorated vastly, and hence he is making all kinds of statements," the junior Roy told PTI.

RELATED NEWS

On Monday evening, Subhrangshu had lodged two FIRs alleging that his father was "untraceable" hours before Roy was spotted in New Delhi where he claimed he had travelled there "as a Delhi MP and MLA".

Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Roy claimed that he was "never an MLA and has always been a member of the Parliament,". He also said he has to fight the CPI(M) and then went on to say that there is a need to fight CPI(M), Congress, and TMC.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 19, 2023, 20:48 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 20:48 IST
