In Late-Night Meet, Muslim Law Board Decides To Oppose Uniform Civil Code More Strongly After PM Modi Bats For UCC

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held an online emergency meeting on Tuesday evening and decided to oppose the proposed nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the nationwide implementation of the law which seeks to formulate a set of common personal laws for all Indian citizens, regardless of their caste, creed or religion.

The overreaching law seeks to replace religion-based personal laws, rules of inheritance, adoption and succession.

In the meeting, the Islamic personal law body also decided to prepare a draft with important parts of Shariah mentioned in it to be presented in front of the Law Commission.

The board will then ask for an appointment with the chairman of the Law Commission to submit the draft, the body said in a statement.

The online meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Saifullah Rehmani; Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and member of AIMPLB among others.

Talking to the news agency PTI on Wednesday, AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said the AIMPLB meeting was a routine one and that it should not be linked to the prime minister’s statement on UCC.

He further said July 14 is the last day for filing objections and “we have got down to discussing the matter".

“Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly," the AIMPLB member underlined.

“India is a country where many religions and cultures are followed. So, the UCC is not only going to affect the Muslims, but also the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other miniscule minorities," he added.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is a non-governmental organisation that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law. It was formed in 1973 with the objective of protecting and promoting the application of Islamic personal law among Muslims in India. The Law Commission has initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations.