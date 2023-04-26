'Must be His Own Sources': Sharad Pawar Denies Sanjay Raut's Claim of 'New Maha CM' Plan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks regarding a “future CM" of Maharashtra. Recently, Raut had claimed the “death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

Before that, Raut had said NCP leader Ajit Pawar was capable of becoming Maharashtra chief minister since he has vast administrative experience, the statement coming days after the two engaged in a verbal tussle.

Pawar also reacted to posters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Dharashiv, claiming he will be the next chief minister. According to an ANI report, Sharad Pawar said, “Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don’t have any information on this. Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness."

Advertisement

Notably, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had reacted to the posters saying, “There is nothing wrong with wanting to be a CM, but not everyone can be CM," an ANI report said.

Raut was talking to the media during an interaction in Jalgaon when he claimed CM Shinde’s life could be in danger. He also showed hope for the Supreme Court’s support to the Thackeray-faction, in reference to a plea filed seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde-faction, who had revolted against Uddhav.

“The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," a PTI report quoted Raut as saying.

Notably, amid speculation surrounding his next political move, Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would “100 per cent" like to become the chief minister. He had also said that NCP can stake a claim to the post of chief minister “now also" instead of waiting for 2024.

Advertisement

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest Politics News here