MVA Leaders Meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Ahead of INDIA Alliance Meeting

The logo of opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said

August 23, 2023, 09:24 IST

The delegation comprised Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, among others (File PTI file)
The delegation comprised Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, among others (File PTI file)

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ahead of the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA here on August 31 and September 1.

After the interaction with Phansalkar on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters that their delegation discussed security preparations ahead of the INDIA alliance’s meeting, which will be attended by top opposition leaders including chief ministers of various states.

Apart from Danve, the delegation comprised Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, among others.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month.

    • The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    The logo of opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front’s meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 23, 2023, 09:24 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 09:24 IST
