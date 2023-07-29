Trends :Gyanvapi RowParliament Monsoon SessionBJP RejigINDIA AllianceAtishi
Home » Politics » Nadda Commences Meeting with Party Leaders in Jaipur

Nadda Commences Meeting with Party Leaders in Jaipur

Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party are present in the meeting

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 14:50 IST

Jaipur, India

BJP Chief JP Nadda. (File Image: PTI)
BJP Chief JP Nadda. (File Image: PTI)

BJP President JP Nadda started a meeting with the party leaders at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday. Nadda was received at Jaipur airport by BJP state president CP Joshi and other senior leaders.

From there, he went to Moti Dungari Ganesh temple and offered prayers. Later, he reached the party office and began the rounds of meetings with the party leaders.

Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party are present in the meeting.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • The meeting is being held in view of the election due in Rajasthan at the end of the year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App