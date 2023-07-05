NCP MLA Score: Ajit Pawar (32); Sharad Pawar (18) | Who and Where Are the Remaining Four? Maha Crisis

While 32 of the 54 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 attended the meet by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. There are questions over the remaining four names.

The Ajit faction number will increase further, sources said, adding five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: ’83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone’.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra. “We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati," an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.

Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

mlaS IN AJIT PAWAR CAMP*

Ajit Pawar Chhagan Bhujbal Hasan Mushrif Narhari Jhirwal Dilip Mohite Anil Patil Manikrao Kokate Dilip Walse Patil Aditi Tatkare Rajesh Patil Dhananjay Munde Dharmarao Atram Aheri Anna Bansode Nilesh Lanke Indranil Naik Sunil Shelke Dattatraya Bharane Sanjay Bansod Sangram Jagtap Dilip Bankar Sunil Tingre Sunil Shelke Balasaheb Ajabe Dipak Chavan Yashwant Mane Nitin Pawar Shekhar Nikam Sanjay Shinde Raju Karemore Saroj Ahire Atul Benke

MLCs IN AJIT PAWAR CAMP

Amol Mitkari Ramraje Nimbalkar Aniket Tatkare Vikram Kale

MLAS IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP

Kiran Lahamate Ashok Pawar Rohit Pawar Rajendra Shingane Anil Deshmukh Jitendra Awhad Prajakta Tanpure Jayant Patil Sandeep Kshirsagar Balasaheb Patil Chetan Tupe Suman Patil Rajesh Tope Sunil Bhusara Makrand Patil Daulat Daroda Raju Nawghare Mansingh Naik Devendra Bhuyar (independent)

MPs IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP

Shrinivas Patil Supriya Sule Amol Kolhe Faujia Khan

MLCs IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP