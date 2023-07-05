Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » NCP MLA Score: Ajit Pawar (32); Sharad Pawar (18) | Who and Where Are the Remaining Four? Maha Crisis

NCP MLA Score: Ajit Pawar (32); Sharad Pawar (18) | Who and Where Are the Remaining Four? Maha Crisis

NCP vs NCP: According to the Ajit Pawar camp, the number of their supporters is expected to go up and even those at Sharad Pawar's meeting are in touch with them

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 19:22 IST

Mumbai, India

New Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is now fighting against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI File)
New Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is now fighting against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI File)

While 32 of the 54 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 attended the meet by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. There are questions over the remaining four names.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar News LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Ajit faction number will increase further, sources said, adding five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Advertisement

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: ’83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone’.

ALSO READ | Ajit Says Sharad Pawar is National President of NCP, But His Faction Defies Chief’s Orders

Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra. “We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati," an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.

Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

Advertisement

mlaS IN AJIT PAWAR CAMP*

  1. Ajit Pawar
  2. Chhagan Bhujbal
  3. Hasan Mushrif
  4. Narhari Jhirwal
  5. Dilip Mohite
  6. Anil Patil
  7. Manikrao Kokate
  8. Dilip Walse Patil
  9. Aditi Tatkare
  10. Rajesh Patil
  11. Dhananjay Munde
  12. Dharmarao Atram Aheri
  13. Anna Bansode
  14. Nilesh Lanke
  15. Indranil Naik
  16. Sunil Shelke
  17. Dattatraya Bharane
  18. Sanjay Bansod
  19. Sangram Jagtap
  20. Dilip Bankar
  21. Sunil Tingre
  22. Sunil Shelke
  23. Balasaheb Ajabe
  24. Dipak Chavan
  25. Yashwant Mane
  26. Nitin Pawar
  27. Shekhar Nikam
  28. Sanjay Shinde
  29. Raju Karemore
  30. Saroj Ahire
  31. Atul Benke

MLCs IN AJIT PAWAR CAMP

  1. Amol Mitkari
  2. Ramraje Nimbalkar
  3. Aniket Tatkare
  4. Vikram Kale

MLAS IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP

  1. Kiran Lahamate
  2. Ashok Pawar
  3. Rohit Pawar
  4. Rajendra Shingane
  5. Anil Deshmukh
  6. Jitendra Awhad
  7. Prajakta Tanpure
  8. Jayant Patil
  9. Sandeep Kshirsagar
  10. Balasaheb Patil
  11. Chetan Tupe
  12. Suman Patil
  13. Rajesh Tope
  14. Sunil Bhusara
  15. Makrand Patil
  16. Daulat Daroda
  17. Raju Nawghare
  18. Mansingh Naik
  19. Devendra Bhuyar (independent)

MPs IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP

  1. Shrinivas Patil
  2. Supriya Sule
  3. Amol Kolhe
  4. Faujia Khan

MLCs IN SHARAD PAWAR CAMP

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    1. Shashikant Shinde
    2. Babajani Durani
    3. Eknath Khadse

    *This is a developing story and will be updated. (With PTI inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 15:49 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 19:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App