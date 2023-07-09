NCP vs NCP Updates: No Personal Attacks, Sharad Pawar Tells Ajit, Says 'Rebels Can Rethink...'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched his statewide tour in an effort to garner support amidst the power tussle with his nephew, Ajit Pawar. The tour comes a week after Ajit Pawar let a mutiny creating a vertical split in the party, declared himself NCP president and joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

The elder Pawar began his tour from Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and apologized to the people for making him the MLA.

The NCP founder asserted if rebel leaders “rethink" their decision and want to return to him, he has no problem.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday issued notices to MLAs of both factions of Shiv Sena seeking their reply on the issue of disqualification.