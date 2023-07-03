Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » NCP Split A Pleasant Surprise; Ajit Pawar Had Faced Mistreatment: Mahesh Jethmalani to News18

NCP Split A Pleasant Surprise; Ajit Pawar Had Faced Mistreatment: Mahesh Jethmalani to News18

Going by what Ajit Pawar says, it seems he's on solid grounds, added the BJP leader

Advertisement

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 22:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The development will make the government in Maharashtra stronger, Jethmalani said. File pic/ANI
The development will make the government in Maharashtra stronger, Jethmalani said. File pic/ANI

The split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra was a pleasant surprise, said BJP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said on Monday in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

Going by what Ajit Pawar says, it seems he’s on solid grounds, added the Rajya Sabha member.

“In June, I was sure that the way Ajit Pawar was humiliated by Sharad Pawar, it made it very clear that he will leave the party. He had enough of the mistreatment," Jethmalani said.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Advertisement

They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of the legislative council are with him

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The development will make the government in Maharashtra stronger, Jethmalani said. The Eknath Shinde and BJP factions are working well and this could be another boost to it, he added.

    “Legal proceedings might happen anyway. There are two tests for who is a real party… Numbers would determine," he said on the NCP split.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ananya BhatnagarAnanya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues a...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 22:53 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 22:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App