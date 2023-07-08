NCP Split in Numbers: Ajit Pawar Has Support of 30+ MLAs, Needs 36 to Avoid Disqualification

Even as NCP leader Praful Patel claims the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hasn’t technically split, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar seems to be ahead in the number game with more MLAs supporting him than his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The factional fight reached the doorstep of the Election Commission on July 5 with the group led by Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support. The Sharad Pawar camp, meanwhile, filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both the sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.

At least 30 of 53 NCP MLAs and five of eight party MLCs were reportedly present at a party meeting convened by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on July 5. According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Here is a list of NCP MLAs confirmed to be backing Ajit Pawar:

Chhagan Bhujbal Hasan Mushrif Narhari Jhirwal Dilip Mohite Anil Patil Manikrao Kokate Dilip Walse Patil Aditi Tatkare Rajesh Patil Dhananjay Munde Dharmarao Atram Aheri Anna Bansode Nilesh Lanke Indranil Naik Sunil Shelke Dattatraya Bharane Sanjay Bansod Sangram Jagtap Dilip Bankar Sunil Tingre Sunil Shelke Balasaheb Ajabe Dipak Chavan Yashwant Mane Nitin Pawar Shekhar Nikam Sanjay Shinde Raju Karemore Saroj Ahire Atul Benke

NCP MLAs said to be backing Sharad Pawar include:

Kiran Lahamate Ashok Pawar Rohit Pawar Rajendra Shingane Anil Deshmukh Jitendra Awhad Prajakta Tanpure Jayant Patil Sandeep Kshirsagar Balasaheb Patil Chetan Tupe Suman Patil Rajesh Tope Sunil Bhusara Makrand Patil Daulat Daroda Raju Nawghare Mansingh Naik Devendra Bhuyar (independent)

Among the MLCs, Amol Mitkari, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Aniket Tatkare and Vikram Kale are in the Ajit Pawar camp, while Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani and Eknath Khadse are firmly with Sharad Pawar.

Among NCP MPs, Shrinivas Patil, Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe and Faujia Khan are with the Sharad Pawar faction.