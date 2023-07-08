Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
NCP Split in Numbers: Ajit Pawar Has Support of 30+ MLAs, Needs 36 to Avoid Disqualification

At least 30 of 53 NCP MLAs were reportedly present at a party meeting convened by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on July 5. He needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel during a press conference, in Mumbai on July 2, 2023. (PTI)
Even as NCP leader Praful Patel claims the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hasn’t technically split, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar seems to be ahead in the number game with more MLAs supporting him than his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The factional fight reached the doorstep of the Election Commission on July 5 with the group led by Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support. The Sharad Pawar camp, meanwhile, filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both the sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.

At least 30 of 53 NCP MLAs and five of eight party MLCs were reportedly present at a party meeting convened by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on July 5. According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Here is a list of NCP MLAs confirmed to be backing Ajit Pawar:

  1. Chhagan Bhujbal
  2. Hasan Mushrif
  3. Narhari Jhirwal
  4. Dilip Mohite
  5. Anil Patil
  6. Manikrao Kokate
  7. Dilip Walse Patil
  8. Aditi Tatkare
  9. Rajesh Patil
  10. Dhananjay Munde
  11. Dharmarao Atram Aheri
  12. Anna Bansode
  13. Nilesh Lanke
  14. Indranil Naik
  15. Sunil Shelke
  16. Dattatraya Bharane
  17. Sanjay Bansod
  18. Sangram Jagtap
  19. Dilip Bankar
  20. Sunil Tingre
  21. Sunil Shelke
  22. Balasaheb Ajabe
  23. Dipak Chavan
  24. Yashwant Mane
  25. Nitin Pawar
  26. Shekhar Nikam
  27. Sanjay Shinde
  28. Raju Karemore
  29. Saroj Ahire
  30. Atul Benke

NCP MLAs said to be backing Sharad Pawar include:

  1. Kiran Lahamate
  2. Ashok Pawar
  3. Rohit Pawar
  4. Rajendra Shingane
  5. Anil Deshmukh
  6. Jitendra Awhad
  7. Prajakta Tanpure
  8. Jayant Patil
  9. Sandeep Kshirsagar
  10. Balasaheb Patil
  11. Chetan Tupe
  12. Suman Patil
  13. Rajesh Tope
  14. Sunil Bhusara
  15. Makrand Patil
  16. Daulat Daroda
  17. Raju Nawghare
  18. Mansingh Naik
  19. Devendra Bhuyar (independent)

Among the MLCs, Amol Mitkari, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Aniket Tatkare and Vikram Kale are in the Ajit Pawar camp, while Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani and Eknath Khadse are firmly with Sharad Pawar.

Among NCP MPs, Shrinivas Patil, Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe and Faujia Khan are with the Sharad Pawar faction.

    • The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a split on July 2 with Ajit Pawar, claiming support of over 40 MLAs and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra. Nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra government at a surprise cabinet expansion on Sunday.

    Ajit Pawar, with senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil by his side, has claimed to be the real NCP. Sharad Pawar also claimed to be the real NCP, and expelled Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare from the party. He had also written to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking to disqualify the nine MLAs who were sworn-in as ministers on Sunday.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 11:59 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 12:00 IST
