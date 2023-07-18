PM Modi Says NDA's Vote Share Will Rise More Than 50% in 2024 Polls, Slams Oppn's INDIA Coalition

As the Bengaluru Opposition meeting concluded on Tuesday, the National Democratic Alliance meeting (NDA) came together in Delhi for a show of strength. PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda reached the venue.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their coming together is a matter of “immense joy" and described the bloc as a time-tested alliance.

He tweeted, “It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

Resolution Passed in NDA Meeting

Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution in the meeting. AIADMK’s Shri K Palanisamy Ji and Shri Atul Bora ji of Asom Gana Parishad supported the resolution.

In the meeting, all constituents of NDA resolved that NDA will unitedly contest the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and for the third consecutive time, Honourable Shri Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of the country with a huge majority.

NDA’s vote share will be over 50 per cent in 2024: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said NDA’s vote share in the 2024 General Elections will be over 50 per cent adding that all the parties must seek votes in the name of development.

“We need to only focus on the development and take Vikas to the people, India and India will be the third largest economy in NDA’s third tenure," he added.

PM Modi’s Promise to The Nation

“I assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in my hard work, efforts…Mere shareer ka haar kann, mere samay ka har shan, desh ko hi samarpit hai. (Every particle of my body, every moment of my time is dedicated to the country)," he said while addressing his allies in New Delhi.

We Gave Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee, Who Spent His Life in Congress: PM Modi

It was our government that gave Bharat Ratna to late President Pranab Mukherjee who served all his life in the Congress. We also honoured Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar, who are from the rival party, said PM Modi.

For NDA, It’s Nation First, Politics Later: PM Modi

For NDA, it is nation first, security of the nation first, progress first and empowerment of people first and politics later, said PM Modi in the National Democratic Alliance leaders’ meeting.

PM Modi on NDA’s ideology

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that positive politics has always been NDA’s focus and it always worked to strengthen the country without any desire for power.

“Even when we were in the opposition, we never practices destructive politics or sought foreign help to gain power. We respected people’s mandate," said Modi

NDA Stands For ‘New Developmental Aspiration’: PM Modi in Delhi Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing his allies said that NDA stands for ‘New Developmental Aspiration’ and urged parties to work towards a bigger goal than politics.

Welcoming new entrants into NDA, PM Modi said, “True followers of Prakash Singh Badal and Bala Saheb Thackeray are with us."

NEW ENTRANTS IN NDA

Upendra Singh Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha are likely to join NDA ahead of the big meet.

PARTIES ATTENDING NDA MEETING

Key ally parties to attend the NDA meeting include AIADMK, Tamil Manila Congress in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP in Maharashtra.

Lok Janshakti Party, NPP (National People’s Party Meghalaya), NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), MNF (Mizo National Front), ITFT (Tripura), BPP (Bodo People’s party) and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad are also on the list.

PM Modi Hugs Chirag Paswan

PM Modi on Tuesday hugged Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan who said on Tuesday that his party has joined the NDA following a positive discussion with the BJP over his “concerns" and asserted the ruling combine will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chirag Paswan Touches PM Modi’s Feet | WATCH

Chirag Paswan, President of National Lok Janshakti Party touched PM Modi’s feet at the NDA meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday.

PM Modi Arrives, Garlanded by NDA Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a grand welcome as he reached the venue for the big NDA meeting on the sidelines of the opposition’s Bengaluru meet.