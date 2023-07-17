NDA’s Big Meet for 2024 with Over 35 Parties on Tuesday: Who All Are Attending, New Entrants | Details

As key opposition meeting begins in Bengaluru, BJP President JP Nadda on Monday began groundwork to conduct a big show of strength by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

According to the BJP Chief, 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting.

He also slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish" exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.

The Big NDA Meet To Be Led by BJP

The NDA meeting will be held in Delhi on Tuesday evening, while the two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties got underway in Bengaluru on Monday evening.

Nadda also said that the NDA is moving forward with the ideology of national interest and people’s welfare by taking along all sections of society.

Parties Likely To Attend NDA Meeting

Key ally parties to attend the NDA meeting include AIADMK, Tamil Manila Congress in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP in Maharashtra.

Lok Janshakti Party, NPP (National People’s Party Meghalaya), NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), MNF (Mizo National Front), ITFT (Tripura), BPP (Bodo People’s party) and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad are also on the list.

New Entrants in NDA

Upendra Singh Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha are likely to join NDA ahead of the big meet.

NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar, Pawan Kalyan’s Jansena and the faction of Kerala Congress led by Kerala Congress (Thomas) have joined NDA ahead of the meeting.

Chirag Paswan Agrees To Join NDA

After attempts by Nadda to recover an alliance with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), party leader Chirag Paswan on Monday announced that he was returning to the NDA.

Paswan had been in talks with the BJP for finalising his party’s share of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for 2024 and the meeting is being seen as part of that exercise.